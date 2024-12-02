Puckapunyal Military Area Memorial Chapel

Celebrated as a successful reinterpretation of a place of worship, this interior is credited with setting a new precedent for public design.

IN BRIEF

Accommodate the needs of multiple religious faiths in a sympathetic yet contemporary environment.

ARCHITECT’S WORDS

Users of the building are completely immersed in a space that is visually, physically and emotively charged. The memorial chapel is a timeless contemporary building that engages users with completely unique experiences.

The singular use of zinc as the façade material is juxtaposed by the richness of the interior spaces within the Chapel. The composition of each space was carefully considered. Its use, materiality, tactility, light quality and experiential quality. Three internal courtyards are integral to the interior architecture of the building, providing contemplative or active spaces for the many worshippers and the community.

The result has been a series of inspiring spaces that warmly embrace users and the broader community and provide a rich and harmonious sanctuary for people of all faiths. This is a simple contemporary religious and community building.

The design philosophy was to extract physical space from within a three-dimensional black zinc box with internal courtyards representing what has been extracted from the building.

The black zinc façade material is juxtaposed by visually rich yet minimal interior spaces. The users’ experiences within this building have been carefully considered physically, visually and emotively.

A deliberate blurring of inside and outside occurs. Three internal courtyards are integral to the interior architecture of the building, providing contemplative or active spaces for the many worshippers and the community.

A military Chapel, with no budget for artwork, we created elements of remembrance particularly to the ANZACs, celebrated with references to fields of poppies in the interior architecture and the Flanders Fields poem located on the entry courtyard walls. Rich human experiences, sometimes unexpected, have been created through the interior architecture of the building.

SUMMARY OF ACHIEVEMENTS

• Puckapunyal is a successful reinterpretation of a place of worship, reflecting the tradition of sacred spaces while meeting a challenging brief.

• The black zinc façade material contrasts with the richness of the interior spaces. The users of the building are completely immersed in a space that is visually, physically and emotively charged.

• The composition of each space was carefully considered - its use, materiality, tactility, light quality and experiential quality.

• The resulting spaces provide a rich and harmonious sanctuary for people of all faiths.

INNOVATION, CREATIVITY AND SUSTAINABILITY

• The functionality of the three previous Churches (Catholic, Anglican, and Protestant) is now within the one multi-faith building which accommodates many faiths in a specially designed prayer room.

• The building accommodates large public/military gatherings and ceremonies of 200 people whilst remaining intimate for individuals and smaller groups. The efficient planning of the building, flexibility of spaces and furniture were key design strategies to enable this.

• Materials are appropriate to a public building and have life cycle benefits –zinc, stone and timber can be recycled. Environmentally Sustainable Design principles are in accordance with Australian Defence Force (ADF) policies and targets including:

1) Energy: 20% improvement on energy targets Section J of the Building Code of Australia

(BCA) 2007 for non-office buildings, equivalent to a 4.5 star ABGR rating

2) Water: 30% water reduction

3) Waste: 70% of construction and demolition waste diverted from landfill

ESD features

• Mixed mode ventilation with operable windows and ceiling fans to Nave to reduce mechanical ventilation.

• Ventilation to vestries, office, prayer room individually controlled.

• Mechanical, electrical and hydraulic use is electronically metered, linked to Building. Management System (BMS). BMS is linked to Regional Utility Management System for monitoring and future use.

• BMS includes leak detection system, initiating alarm if there is sudden increase in water consumption.

• Rainwater collected for toilet flushing.

• VAV and lighting control systems reduce energy use.

• Rooms with variable / intermittent occupancy presence detection lighting control.

• High performance glazing with solar protective treatment assists thermal comfort.

• Furniture generally loose and/or systemized.

• Low VOC materials and finishes.

• Timber is sourced from post-consumer reused timber and plantations complying with the Australian Forestry Standard.

• Cyclist facilities.

• Integrated base building and interiors.

• ESD building users guides enable occupants to understand and achieve intended environmental objectives.

ACCOLADES

• 2011 IDA Best of State Commercial Design - Victoria

• 2011 IDA Public Design Award

• 2011 IDA Sustainability Advancement Award

• 2011 (Shortlisted) Interior Design Excellence Awards [Idea11]

PRODUCTS

WALLS

EUROA CLAY PRODUCTS

KINGSPAN INSULATION

BLUESCOPE STEEL

BLUESCOPE LYSAGHT

ROOF

BLUESCOPE STEEL

LOUVRES, DOORS & WINDOWS

CLEAR ANODISED EXTRUDED ALUMINIUM LOUVRES AND DOORS

DOUBLE-GLAZED FIXED WINDOWS

FIXED WINDOWS

INSULATED GLASS PANEL SYSTEM

DOOR SHUTTERS

AUTOMATIC HEAVY DUTY MOTORISED AIRPORT DOOR SHUTTERS

EXTERNAL TIMBER CLADDING

HARDWOOD SCREEN PANELS

SKYLIGHTS

VELUX (AUSTRALIA)

DOWNPIPES

316 GRADE STAINLESS STEEL FINISH