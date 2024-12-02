Brisbane's Sherwood Aged Care Apartments

Sherwood apartments in Brisbane provide multi-residential living for senior citizens.

Every dwelling meets the platinum standard for liveable housing design, as guided by Liveable Housing Australia.

Architectural strategies have reduced the energy demand to achieve comfort in this sub-tropical environment.

Every apartment layout (70 sqm) has flexible indoor and outdoor living, is north facing to maximise solar gains and has openings located to maximise cross ventilation for cooling.

To lower the whole building fabric temperature and reduce glare, horizontal awnings curl out to self-shade the Northern facade throughout the day.

Inspired by the vernacular of traditional ‘Queenslanders’, operable vertical screens protect Western balconies from direct afternoon sun.

Primrose Street Apartments addresses the neighbourhood with a communal BBQ vegie patch garden entry, and with a decorated façade featuring a morse-coded salute (secretly remembered by the owners).