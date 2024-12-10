This project, located in Portarlington, Bellarine Peninsula, completed by Technē Architecture + Interior Design is a testimony to heritage restored with elegance.

Originally built in 1888, the Portarlington Grand Hotel has a rich and established history. The practice looked to provide a contemporary nature to its design without the hotel losing its traditional feel and sense of being in a heritage place.

“The client’s ambition was to preserve and restore the heritage value of the building wherever we could,” says Nick Travers, Director at Technē Architecture + Interior Design.

The practice carefully selected wall finishes, render, paint colours, cast iron lacework and timbers to restore existing heritage facades and internal structures to reflect their grandeur.

The focus was on the smaller details to ensure an honest reflection of the building’s history. Aged timbers, bright colours, and large clear glazing tied in perfectly with the sunny beachside location. This also created stunning views out to the bay and incorporated the aged timbers of the beach and pier.

As this project was so deeply connected to the local area, we saw it as imperative to involve local craftsmen throughout it’s creation.

These textured walls, hand painted by Scanlan & Makers, stand harmoniously amongst historical ornaments, fireplaces, and dramatic archways. Tones of blue, green and brown immerse guests in the narrative of the location, speaking to Portarlington’s maritime history.

Custom furniture collaboratively designed with Zuster furniture is dotted throughout the elegant 18 hotel rooms.

The collection, inspired by the Victorian Era, balances contemporary expressions of luxury with a taste of that early 20th century grandeur.