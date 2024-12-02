Poetica is a bar and grill that forges connections with place, past and present, food with theatre and fire and water. Imbued with the creative legacy of past locals William Blue and Brett Whitely, the conceptual narrative creates a timeless clubhouse for the North, raw and natural - brimming with whimsical moments, theatre, and timeless simplicity.

Art, food & drinks collide

A large-scale mural by local artist Kristian Hawker lines the 8m high entry volume and draws diners into the restaurant past a glazed wine display.

Fire and charcoal are at the heart of Poetica

The main dining space is anchored by an open kitchen, flanked by an abundant display of meat, fish and wine. The theatre of cooking over an open flame provides an activated backdrop for the diners.

Interiors inspired by the textures of the nearby Sydney foreshore

In the restaurant, calming sea foam green complements the warm but restrained restaurant palette of brushed oak floors, walnut and oak furniture with tan and burnt honey upholstery, grey granite, concrete, glazed tiles, and a brick wood grill, all juxtaposed by flourishes of high gloss joinery and highly figured marble.

It’s not all about the restaurant though, Poetica’s adjoining bar is reason enough to visit. Colours focus on stone with baby and steely blue hues and copper accents. Light-filled and opening out to its own covered terrace overlooking the bustling street below, the vibe is still refined and relaxed with a little added playfulness.