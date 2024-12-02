Peninsula Hot Springs Clay Ridge

From the architect:

At Peninsula Hot Springs, our vision for Clay Ridge was to create an ancient, natural sanctuary reminiscent of a hidden gem found in the great outdoors.

To achieve this, we opted for blocks of limestone naturally enriched with clay and iron oxide, giving them a distinctive reddish hue. Local stonemason artisans skillfully crafted the landscape, using quarry-cut, imperfectly shaped blocks,to create structures that meander with curves and almost spiralling piles of limestone, evoking the authenticity of nature itself.

This landscape is a testament to the beauty of irregularity, with structures designed to exude an authentic and organic feel, free from the constraints of straight lines.

Every element, from amenities to furniture, seamlessly integrates with the limestone blocks, allowing for a harmonious blend within the landscape. Our unique signature stone taps feature rounded handles formed from rock, while discreetly inset shower heads give the illusion of water flowing from the natural rock face. Additionally, bespoke drain covers, meticulously crafted from drilled stone, further enhance the organic aesthetics.

Over time, the geothermal waters have interacted with the limestone surfaces, imbuing them with unique patinas and textures. Clay Ridge serves as the backdrop for a unique wellness experience, where guests are adorned with detoxifying clays sourced from various regions across Australia. After application and drying, as the clays are absorbed into the skin, guests can rinse them off under the geothermal mineral showers.

Recognising the importance of comfortable seating for guests as they relax while waiting for the clay to dry, we selected stone slabs built into the walls in similar earthy tones. These slabs effortlessly blend with the walls and floors, ensuring a clean and unobtrusive appearance while meeting practical needs. Stone tabletops rest atop towers of limestone, mirroring the wall construction.

Our meticulous consideration extended to the fact that guests would be covered in clay while sitting down, and where it wouldn’t feel ‘dirty’ with the introduction of lots of bodies covered in clay. And the need to create a wet area that could easily be cleaned and maintained between guests by hosing down the area, ensuring a seamless experience for both maintenance staff and guests.