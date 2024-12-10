Channelling the aesthetic of California’s Palm Springs, Paddington’s Oxford House is the suburb’s first lifestyle hotel. Public Hospitality’s reinvigoration of a historic building in Sydney’s east.

Comprising 56 rooms and suites, the hotel additionally features all day street level dining and a poolside bar set amongst warm hues, rich textures and natural light. Public Hospitality looked to completely oppose the hustle and bustle of Oxford Street, looking to bring a sense of relaxation to the entire complex.

“This was a unique opportunity to create an accommodation first for Paddington, provide a new hospitality experience for locals, and help energise an important part of town,” says Public Hospitality Principal Tom de Plater.

“Given the hotel’s enviable location - famed shopping, nightlife and Allianz stadium, all within walking distance and the beach and city, a short drive away - we wanted to create a space that really felt like an unexpected escape; a hotel that was as relaxed as Oxford Street is lively.

“Whilst we took design notes from the sleek lines and muted colours of Palm Springs, it was important that Oxford House effortlessly threaded into the cultural fabric of Paddington, so art and design was key. We collaborated with culture king George Gorrow to showcase an incredible collection of art, paintings, photography, collage, printmaking and sculpture from artists including Lena Gustafson, Adam Turnbull and Niah McLeod throughout the property.”

The all day dining precinct is a relaxed and welcoming space serving up modern Australian cuisine. The Oxford House pool is characterised by its verdant green setting and relaxed lounge seating, with DJ sets and digital art shows scheduled from Friday to Sunday every weekend.