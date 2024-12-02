Logo
Magazine
|
Sign Up
Orchard Manufacturing Co.

Orchard Manufacturing Co.

Bent Architecture’s design for Orchard Manufacturing Co.’s office is something of a paradox.

Bent Architecture’s design for Orchard Manufacturing Co.’s office is something of a paradox. The workplace for the manufacturing plant has been inspired by the work of environmental activist Friedensreich Hundertwasser and intertwines the natural with the industrial.

orchard manufacturing co. bent architecture

orchard manufacturing co. bent architecture

The vegetative spirals of Hundertwasser’s works are seen throughout the space, which mimics natural landscapes. Colour and texture sees the spirals flow from the external spaces into the interior. These elements ebb and flow around the interior, informing the selection of finishes and materials and even inspiring naturally undulating floors.

orchard manufacturing co. bent architecture

orchard manufacturing co. bent architecture

Creating a work environment that is connective and engaging, Bent Architecture does away with quintessential industrial design to break the mould with a biophilic wonder. The implementation of colour, texture and geometric forms create a space to be loved by all, from employees to visitors and everything in between.

orchard manufacturing co. bent architecture

orchard manufacturing co. bent architecture

Project Summary
LocationRowville, VIC
Year2019
StatusComplete
Credits
ArchitectBENT Architecture
PhotographerJack Lovel
Logo
Let’s connect!

Sign up to our newsletter for the latest industry news, products and inspiration.

Logo

© 2025 Architecture & Design

  • Privacy Policy
  • Sitemap