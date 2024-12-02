Bent Architecture’s design for Orchard Manufacturing Co.’s office is something of a paradox. The workplace for the manufacturing plant has been inspired by the work of environmental activist Friedensreich Hundertwasser and intertwines the natural with the industrial.

The vegetative spirals of Hundertwasser’s works are seen throughout the space, which mimics natural landscapes. Colour and texture sees the spirals flow from the external spaces into the interior. These elements ebb and flow around the interior, informing the selection of finishes and materials and even inspiring naturally undulating floors.

Creating a work environment that is connective and engaging, Bent Architecture does away with quintessential industrial design to break the mould with a biophilic wonder. The implementation of colour, texture and geometric forms create a space to be loved by all, from employees to visitors and everything in between.