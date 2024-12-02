Oatley Train Station

From the archiects:

As part of Transport for New South Wales’ Oatley Station accessibility upgrade, a new curved steel truss bridge spans the railway corridor, reminiscent of the Sydney rail network’s 19th century steel bridges.

Stair and lift elements, providing much needed equitable access to the platform, have been carefully stitched into the varying landscape conditions of Oatley Parade to the east and Mulga Road to the West.

These new structurally rigid and fire-resistant elements are made of horizontally ribbed precast concrete, echoing the historic horizontal timber boarded platform building and the coursed brickwork of the adjacent River Road rail bridge.

A minor scale of steel plates and flats form balustrades, along with roof canopies that embellish the simple forms, offering a human scale.

The safety screen to the bridge has botanic references laser cut into sheet aluminium, casting evocative foliage-like shadows, nostalgic of walking underneath the shadowy canopy of a forest, along the elevated walkway.