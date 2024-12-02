Noosa bus shelters feature x-braced frames and gum cladding

Majstorovic Architecture has designed and delivered a new coastal and rural bus shelter for rollout across Noosa on Queensland’s Sunshine Coast.

Replacing the area’s ageing iconic shelters and the more recently installed glass-walled shelters, the shelters are an orthogonal x-braced frame structure clad in a variety of forestry certified gum species.

They are the product of a design competition commissioned by the local council which sought ideas for a shelter that reflected the ethos of the Noosa Region and the sustainability and aesthetics policies contained within the Noosa Design Guide.

The shelter prototype also had to be fully disable compliant, be built for a budget of $20-25,000 each and last for 20 years.

Majstorovic Architecture was successful in winning the competition on the merits of constructability, character, sustainable material and specifications proposal, lightweight modular framework, transportability, full workshop assembly and fast on-site installation (approx. one hour).

The shelter’s frames are constructed from long life structural aluminium and forestry certified spotted gum species dressed timber battens and rough sawn spotted gum roof framing. Structural grade aluminium was specified to withstand severe corrosive coastal conditions.

All the aluminium specified was mill finish to remove an unnecessary production step of paint coatings. This sustainability measure spans threefold – less material and production, energy time and cost, reduced lifespan maintenance and reduced vandalism due to absence of destructible surface coating.





While the original curved roof shelters designed by Hurst and Harris Architects had two feet, some of them have been effected by corrosion over the years. The brief from Noosa Council was for the new structures to have four feet to ensure stability.

Under its banner of environmental sustainability, the council accepted the architecture firms’ recommendation of spotted gum despite the need for regular oiling maintenance. The aluminium will lose its sheen over time and together with the oil-finished timber battens and roof framing, the shelters appearance will soften with time.

Lighting is powered by rooftop solar panels with battery storage beneath the seat.

Economically, the shelters cost compare favourably with standard issue Translink urban-styled glazed shelters, without the on-going vandalism or maintenance costs.

In total the project will see over 200 fully DDA compliant shelters to be installed within the next few years depending on available Council funding.







PRODUCTS

FRAME

LONG LIFE STRUCTURAL ALUMINIUM WITH MILL FINISH

FORESTRY CERTIFIED SPOTTED GUM

LIGHTING

ROOFTOP SOLAR PANELS