Embodying the practices of a psychologist, Cumulus has looked to create a refined, yet informal space at the New Town Medical Suite in north Hobart.

Building to heritage-listed regulations, the office is a sanctuary amongst the cityscape. Skylights and highlight windows allow for a naturally illuminated space with no dark corners. Full-length curtains and carpet soften the space without completely muting it.

Timber features heavily throughout the spaces, bringing warmth and a robust informality. Different applications guide visitors through the space, with timber battens at reception creating a varied texture of light and shade. Timber also wraps around threshold spaces, transitioning to solid panelling in the consulting rooms and minimal treatment in the back of house space.

Plants are seen throughout the space, evoking a sense of calm and doubling as accessible elements in some respects, such as a planter box that acts as a handrail. The plants increase the overall feeling of warmth and wellbeing throughout.

With gentle curves and a muted colour palette, New Town Medical Suite is impeccably calm and assured, much like its clinicians. The entire space is designed to be inviting, with Cumulus’ methodical approach creating an architecturally enhanced medical centre.