Moxy Sydney Airport, designed by MAED. COLLECTIVE, stands as a vibrant lifestyle hotel that pays homage to Mascot's rich industrial history and Australia's heritage. The design seamlessly merges these influences throughout the hotel, creating a unique and immersive experience for guests.

Upon arrival, visitors are greeted by a ground floor lobby reminiscent of a traditional factory warehouse. The design elements, such as soaring ceilings, industrial materials, and bespoke lighting celebrate the neighbourhood's industrial and transit history. The attention to detail extends to hand-painted stencilled room numbers and freight rail-inspired cargo container elevator shafts.

The hotel also embraces the local art-deco legacy through its interior design, with colours, patterns, and vintage touches that evoke the warmth of the community. The streetside café, Little Baxter, captures the essence of Australia's iconic milk bars, while vintage Australian glamour magazines in the bathrooms add a playful twist.

The authentically Australian character of the hotel shines through in features like the Red Travertine stone bar inspired by Uluru and the presence of the iconic Australian mascot, the Galah, in artworks around the hotel.

Moxy Sydney Airport's commitment to supporting local artists is evident in the curated murals, abstract artworks, neon installations, and concrete vanities created by diverse creators. The hotel's ArtHouse gallery-like boardroom showcases a rotating collection of Australian and international artwork.

Designed with flexibility in mind, the hotel seamlessly transitions between work and play. Meeting rooms feature multi-use furniture, and guest rooms maximise space with bespoke hanging desks and peg walls.

Sustainability is a key consideration, with features like recycled brickwork, solar panels, LED lighting, rain harvesting, and a commitment to green/low-energy consumption, making Moxy Sydney Airport a sustainable choice for travellers.