Mount Gambier Airport Terminal

Ashley Halliday Architects provides Mount Gambier Regional Airport with a design that epitomises its unique local environment.

The design itself channels the rolling hills of the locale amongst clearly defined entry points. Radiata pine columns greet passengers on arrival and are then immediately immersed in the region's spectacular geological wonders.

A circular skylight is a nod to the Umpherston Sinkhole, with charred timber and black mesh coalescing with sunlight to create ever-changing geometric forms within the space.

There is an array of spaces designed to adapt to the needs of those coming and going from the region. A multi-modal space comprises a cafe, bar, tourism service, brand display, art gallery, commercial kitchen, and function space that can be readily re-configured.

It has already hosted functions, community events, helicopter FIFO lounges and more, allowing the council to see greater use and return on investment as demand for flights continue to vary widely. Secure swing gates, pass back corridors and security floors have all been included within the terminal in such a way that ensures accessibility and functionality aren’t compromised.

In a bid to minimise artificial lighting, the exterior cladding is made of clear polycarbonate that ensures an influx of natural light. Large sweep fans and operable louvres have been implemented to naturally ventilate the space, with a 55kw solar array and bore water connection ensuring the new terminal is a sustainable one.