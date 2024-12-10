Logo
Magazine
|
Sign Up
Med

Med

Responding to the menu’s Eastern Mediterranean offering, MED emotively transports patrons to the warmth of coastal dining via contemporary notions of rustic charm.

Luchetti-Krelle-Med-Restaurant-0353_V2.jpg

sharestar

1 of 3 slides

Luchetti-Krelle-Med-Restaurant-0448.jpg

sharestar

1 of 3 slides

Luchetti-Krelle-Med-Restaurant-0748.jpg

sharestar

1 of 3 slides

Responding to the menu’s Eastern Mediterranean offering, MED emotively transports patrons to the warmth of coastal dining via contemporary notions of rustic charm.

Its pared back elegance highlights natural materials and tactile finishes including hardwood beams – wire-brushed for rustic appeal – and a canopy of latte poles (fine bamboo-like sticks) straddling the dining area.

Deep arched entrances ground the spaces with their Corten steel patina. Softly dappled light emits from sculptural sconces and pendants hand-crafted from raffia, rope, banana fibres and rattan, plus clay and ceramics.

A commissioned piece by Anna Fiedler comprising hand-woven natural fibres spans a wall like a fishing net.

Project Summary
Location2600, ACT
Year2024
StatusComplete
Credits
PhotographerRomello Pereira
ArchitectLuchetti Krelle
Logo
Let’s connect!

Sign up to our newsletter for the latest industry news, products and inspiration.

Logo

© 2025 Architecture & Design

  • Privacy Policy
  • Sitemap