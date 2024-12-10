Responding to the menu’s Eastern Mediterranean offering, MED emotively transports patrons to the warmth of coastal dining via contemporary notions of rustic charm.

Its pared back elegance highlights natural materials and tactile finishes including hardwood beams – wire-brushed for rustic appeal – and a canopy of latte poles (fine bamboo-like sticks) straddling the dining area.

Deep arched entrances ground the spaces with their Corten steel patina. Softly dappled light emits from sculptural sconces and pendants hand-crafted from raffia, rope, banana fibres and rattan, plus clay and ceramics.

A commissioned piece by Anna Fiedler comprising hand-woven natural fibres spans a wall like a fishing net.