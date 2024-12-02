McMillan Shakespeare’s understanding of the need for a bespoke workspace to foster growth and support cultural aspirations has resulted in Gray Puksand being drafted to enact their expertise on the company’s workplace.

The practice’s primary objective was to create an engaging and inspiring work environment that would appeal to McMillan Shakespeare's current and future employees. Technology integration, connectivity, and employee wellbeing were prioritised, culminating in a contemporary and unique workspace that caters to the needs of the organisation's employees.

The design process was not without its challenges, however. The pandemic forced Gray Puksand to think creatively to overcome the obstacles. Nevertheless, the firm was able to leverage the constraints imposed by the pandemic to create innovative solutions that led to both unique and outstanding outcomes.

Overall, McMillan Shakespeare's collaboration with Gray Puksand resulted in a workspace that reflected the organisation's culture and growth aspirations. The new design provided employees with an engaging and inspiring environment that fostered collaboration, creativity, and productivity.