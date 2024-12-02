Logo
Magazine
|
Sign Up
This new infrastructure project by RMS required augmentation and punctuation to help create a sense of identity and place.

Mascot Rail Bridge

This new infrastructure project by RMS required augmentation and punctuation to help create a sense of identity and place.

70668.png

sharestar

1 of 6 slides

70687.png

sharestar

1 of 6 slides

70688.png

sharestar

1 of 6 slides

70689.png

sharestar

1 of 6 slides

70691.png

sharestar

1 of 6 slides

70693.png

sharestar

1 of 6 slides

This new infrastructure project by RMS required augmentation and punctuation to help create a sense of identity and place.

This new infrastructure project by RMS required augmentation and punctuation to help create a sense of identity and place.

Working to tight deadlines and a limited canvas MWA created a very simple “coming and going”, directional based colourfield over the surface of the 2 primary columns.

This new infrastructure project by RMS required augmentation and punctuation to help create a sense of identity and place.

A momentary perspective is created from each approach, that becomes more abstract upon approach. Blues evoke the approach to the bays and wide horizon, reds the approach to the city and urbanity

This new infrastructure project by RMS required augmentation and punctuation to help create a sense of identity and place.

Project Summary
LocationMascot, NSW
Year2019
StatusComplete
Credits
ArchitectMcGregor Coxall
PhotographerKevin Chamberlain and Wasamedia
Logo
Let’s connect!

Sign up to our newsletter for the latest industry news, products and inspiration.

Logo

© 2025 Architecture & Design

  • Privacy Policy
  • Sitemap