Mascot Rail Bridge

This new infrastructure project by RMS required augmentation and punctuation to help create a sense of identity and place.

Working to tight deadlines and a limited canvas MWA created a very simple “coming and going”, directional based colourfield over the surface of the 2 primary columns.

A momentary perspective is created from each approach, that becomes more abstract upon approach. Blues evoke the approach to the bays and wide horizon, reds the approach to the city and urbanity