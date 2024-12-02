The Lonsdale Links Clubhouse designed by Wood Marsh is more contemporary castle on the hill than country club. Sitting comfortably amongst the green plains, the building's subtle curves sit atop a crest of a hill, looking below at the golfers on the course.

Deeply embedded within the site, Lonsdale Links is grounded by a series of curved blade walls that lock into the landscape, finished with a textured render that gives it a storied complexion irrespective of the sun’s orientation. The tonality of the building, neutral in quality, reflects the rural setting, in particular the bronze glazing that reflects the light of the evening. The raw textural palette creates a sense of permanence in its coastal context.

Two rendered arching blade walls greet visitors at the entrance, concealing the building's mass and distinct views upon approach. The blades, coupled with a gently sloped zinc roof, converge to draw visitors beyond the threshold, with four circular orange lights illuminating the walls, further activating the portal. Beyond the entry walls, a timber-lined corridor gradually leads guests to the restaurant or the golfers' lounge, offering views of Lake Victoria, the surrounding golf course and rural coastal landscape.

The external elements of the building are mirrored inside, and combine with interior finishes to elicit a contemporary response to the atypical clubhouse. The lounge area reverberates around a central dry-stack stone fireplace, from which the laminated timber beams and folding acoustic ceiling radiate in a sweeping profile. Vibrant green carpets provide a visual connection to the fairway and a playful addition of colour to the naturalistic material palette. An oversized timber door gives occupants the ability to either combine or separate the lounge and restaurant to their choosing.

The clubhouse plays host to the golfers' lounge, restaurant, commercial kitchen, pro shop, multi-purpose space, members change rooms, kiosk and supporting amenities. The quality of its contemporary interior is underlined by a marble bar, terrazzo bathroom tiling and stylish furnishings that ultimately shape the elegance the clubhouse emits.

A jewel in the crown that is Australia’s southern coastline, Lonsdale Links provides refuge to golfers after a day on the coastal course. Wood Marsh’s work has resulted in increased membership and community interface for the golf club, outlining the ability that architecture has to truly inspire.