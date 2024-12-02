Fabric Architecture has overseen the refurbishment of the Lone Pine Tavern, amplifying the establishment’s reputation as a staple of western Sydney’s hospitality offering. The practice has aimed to bring new clientele into the building, with a number of new amenities and features now on for patrons.

The brief from Lone Pine asked for Fabric to transform the hotel within its current footprint. They were asked to create an inviting space for existing clientele, as well as ensuring it factors into the thoughts of those who may not yet have visited the tavern. The practice see the Tavern as a texturally enriched space that provides comfort within a conceptual framework of laidback luxury, with the gaming room also part of the remodelling undertaken by Fabric.

The practice was able to repurpose the tavern’s existing bottleshop, repurposing it as a Mediterranean-style pizzeria, adhering to the classic Mediterranean aesthetic with polished plaster walls and built-in banquette seating. The stone tiling accompanied by a number of plantations within the space creates a textural palette of coarse proportions, juxtaposed by the black tiling and terrazzo benchtop of the pizzeria counter.

Moving into the beer garden, the practice opted to demolish the low level roofs in favour of a double height operable roof that draws natural light deep into the beer garden and existing hotel, and opening up the space completely. With a far larger outdoor screen, the beer garden encourages patrons to utilise the tavern for live sport and other events, with the spacious volume offering a number of booths, tables and lounges for a plethora of seating options.

Much of the renovation features moody undertones of walnut joinery and timber ceiling panels that offer a sense of richness and warmth. Nuances of green and the terrazzo bar tops offer smatterings of colour amongst a reasonably neutral palette, with a series of light fixtures celebrating individuality.

Fabric Architecture aimed to utilise the offerings of a number of local businesses within the build. The timber cladding and battens were supplied by Touchwood Trading, the green tiles and planter boxes sold by Tile Mob, the bar top provided by Terrazzo Australian Marble, with the paving and stone cladding offered by South Windsor’s Gather Co. The products are implemented ingeniously through the floorplan, with Fabric thoughtfully showcasing the offerings of local Australian companies.

With October 11 colloquially recognised as ‘Freedom Day’ by the general public, Lone Pine Tavern shapes up as a destination to head to when restrictions on hospitality venues come to a halt. Fabric has created a warm, intimate and a hidden oasis from the surrounding environment, giving locals the opportunity to enjoy a meal and a drink throughout the day and night in a luxurious environment without pretence.