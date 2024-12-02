Level 6, 323 Castlereagh

After its successes on an array of levels at 323 Castlereagh Street, Sheldon was engaged once more by LaSalle Investment to continue its outstanding record within the building on Level 6.

Working closely with its clientele, the practice sought to create a workplace in keeping with post-pandemic requirements. The space is imagined as three distinct, comfortable commercial suites.

Opposing styles and colours open up a multitude of options for future tenants. The first suite is inspired by the coast, with a muted, feminine palette married with gracious curves. Sat in front of the Lexicon Quarter, the tones of the space both brighten and reaffirm its coastal tendencies.

The second suite channels an art house, with striking tiles, dominant black accents, and powerful textural elements all seen amongst the space. Black and grey tones serve as a foundation for the salient tiling and fixtures, as well as being utilised within the exposed ceiling. Black and white carpet in the meeting rooms furthers productivity.

Residential typology mediates with commercial within the third suite, with teals, greys and whites sitting alongside porcelain herringbone tiles and teal upholstery. Green plantations and textured walls and seats provide a tranquil space.

Delivered on time and on budget, each suite caters to a number of future tenants. With suites two and three already leased off the plan, Sheldon’s designs for the sixth level are a clear example of a high end, modern workplace.