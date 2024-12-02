A smattering of bright colours and mid-century flavours collide at the Kaiju Cantina, designed by We Are Humble. A converted warehouse covered in hand-painted murals, the cantina aims to transport visitors to the suburban backyard, becoming quite the spot for an arvo drink.

Located in Huntingdale in Melbourne’s south-east, the cantina is directly informed by the works of renowned Melbourne artist Howard Arkley. A number of vibrant installations created by artist Mikey Burton, a powder blue VW bus, planter boxes and fences and decorative metal work all combine to create a colourful space reminiscent of anywhere in the suburbs.

Shapely low walls and cream brick piers outline much of the space, and separate the cantina into three zones, with the bar and brewery on one side and beer hall and kitchen on the other. A ‘driveway’ runs through the centre of the cantina and separates seated groups from one another. The whole space is entered via an entrance the Kaiju contingent regards as a garage door.

Each space is distinctive, offering various choices in seating depending on the size of each group. Stools and booths give patrons a range of seating options, with orange upholstery seen on a number of furniture pieces synonymous with the Kaiju brand.

The space contains a state-of-the-art pizza oven and 16 beer taps for a number of Kaiju brews, including a number of limited releases. The outdoor area is also dog-friendly, allowing for all walks of life to come and enjoy the space.

With a clear idea to create a backyard inside a converted warehouse, We Are Humble have worked with Kaiju to celebrate the suburban beauty of Melbourne’s suburbs. Channelling the work of Howard Arkley, the touches of colour and outdoor-esque installations creates an inviting and lively spot for those making their way out to Melbourne’s south-east.