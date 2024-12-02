Kingaroy Crematorium

This work holds the uncommon distinction of having stirred thought around the “architecture of death”. The central space’s rich material and simplicity of detail create a suitably contemplative setting.

The building features a high degree of ecological consideration, including what was the largest solar system of its kind upon completion. Innovative design extends the first use of Ritek’s Ecotek roofing system and exposed ‘custom-orb’ metal roof profile ceilings.

IN BRIEF

Design and build a crematorium with “90 per cent autonomy and sustainability” that responds to one of societies’ most intrinsic needs – appropriately dealing with the passing away of friends and family members.

ARCHITECT’S WORDS

The rambling, rural setting on the outskirts of town, sits adjacent to the historic Baadinga Cemetery. On approach, down the poplar lined avenue, the building subtly folds out of fields of yellow and green, floating amidst an ‘oasis like’ pocket of eucalypts.

Patterns of shadow and light, replacing the often excessively formal symbolism of suburban counterparts, subtly define the cemetery arrival point, without dominating rural context and sanctity of the ‘memorial park’.

The non-denominational ceremonial spaces, inside and out, reinterprets the ‘bush chapel’ vernacular. With translucent corrugated clerestories, the interior hall opens generously onto protected outdoor gathering spaces and thoroughfares, set within an endemic landscape.

Together with the administrative and consultation component, this zone is separated from the ‘service and process’ zone by a strong ‘cross’ shaped corridor spine which gives legibility, yet discreet connectivity between all functions within the complex.

90 per cent autonomy and sustainability was required in the brief. This, together with abstracted utilitarian ‘farmyard’ imagery and interactive environmental integration, has been well received by local families who have strong links to the land.

The synergy between gardens and spaces provides a spiritual, yet friendly and casual atmosphere, for all rural folk to celebrate and remember the lives of their mates and loved ones in this unique part of Queensland country.

SUMMARY OF ACHIEVEMENTS

According to the architects:

• The high level of ecological integrity and infrastructure independence

• Coming to terms with the costings of this project was very extensive and rigorous. Initially, grander scale concepts had to give way to escalating infrastructure costs. However, a ’leaner and meaner’, smaller scale concept contributed more positively to the environmental vision. Originally, costs were budgeted at $2m but increased to $3.2m because of autonomy and isolation considerations.

ACCOLADES

• AIA Queensland Awards, State Award for Public Architecture

• AIA Sunshine Coast Regional Awards, Gabriel Poole Award for Building of the Year 2011

• AIA Sunshine Coast Awards jury citation: "The Kingaroy Crematorium builds on the mature landscape in which it sits and is deliberately subservient to the cypress pines and eucalypts that establish a place of substance. The central space which caters for a wide range of service forms and size has a richness of material and a simplicity of detail that create a comfortable setting for the contemplative and socially important role that is conducted here. The project offers a feeling of support and engagement for a use that most members of the local community are likely to experience at some time."

