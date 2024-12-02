Koichi Takada's Restaurant at the National Museum of Qatar

From the architect

Situated within the National Museum of Qatar, Jiwan is the latest dining destination to open its doors in Qatar’s capital of Doha. With interior designs by Koichi Takada Architects and a contemporary Qatari menu.

Jiwan is the Qatari word for the ‘perfect pearl’, rose- tinted white, completely round with a lustre so pure that it comes alive with radiance.

Every element of the restaurant’s design takes inspiration from the Qatari Bedouin heritage and rich traditions linked to activities by the sea – fishing, pearl diving and old wooden sailing dhows. The colours and textures of the carpet fade from the colour of the desert sand to the light turquoise water. The heart of the restaurant turns into the deepest aquamarine blue. With reference to Qatar’s pearl diving history, four million glass beads are suspended from the defining the space and dancing with the movement of the air. The luminescent ceiling feature follows curved lines, tracing the organic shapes of an oyster shell.

The outdoor terrace of Jiwan Restaurant enjoys the most impressive views over Doha Bay. From this point guests can also look over the desert-rose inspired architecture of Jean Nouvel and the newly restored Palace of Sheikh Abdullah bin Jassim Al-Thani, which itself represents the heart of Qatari national identity. Small dining pods are inspired by the sand dunes of the inland seas or Khor Al Adaid, offering guests the best vantage point to catch the softly fading dusk light and sunsets over the sea.

“We wanted to enhance the experience for museum visitors, making it both a cultural and memorable experience,” says Koichi Takada.

“Throughout the design process, we learned a lot about Qatar’s culture and history. We drew inspiration from the pearl, an important part of Qatar’s history and a significant symbol in Qatari culture. The finished result is impressive. The iridescent colour pallet of turquoise and soft blues creates a sense of luxurious dining by the sea,” continues Takada.

Located on the fourth floor of the museum, Jiwan is an essential chapter in the museum’s storytelling experience. Seating 130 guests in the dining room and 130 guests on the terrace, the dining destination enables residents and international visitors to truly feel, touch and taste the essence of Qatar.

“It has been an exciting project working with Alain Ducasse, a remarkable and celebrated chef. Jiwan’s design works in harmony with the menu, presenting an immersive experience like no other. Jiwan is a destination dining experience which is truly unique,” says Takada.