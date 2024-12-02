Isoletto Pool Club & Privé

Designed by Plus Architecture, the new Isoletto Pool Club and Privé located within The Star Gold Coast’s new 53-storey hotel and apartment tower combines the breezy chic of the glitter strip with a stunning casual poolside dining experience.

Offering views of the Gold Coast skyline, the Pool Club space is dedicated solely to events, with a sprawling lawn, deck and terrace. The practice drew inspiration from the natural environment of the region, with an organic neutral palette of timber and cream fused with nuances of citrus and melon amongst furniture pieces.

Isoletto Privé offers guests the opportunity to create an unheralded event experience. The bright indoor venue sits next to the Pool Club, ensuring views of the surrounding city are retained. Plus has designed the space to be entirely flexible, with the indoor venue allowing for 150 guests seated at banquet tables or 168 at long tables, while cocktail service is available for up to 250 guests.

The interior of Privé is warm and palatial, with timber featuring heavily throughout. Cream sheer curtains gently divide between service and public spaces, with curved walls and smooth geometry seeking to soften the space.

Both Isoletto Pool Club and Privé further The Star’s hospitality offerings on the glitter strip, giving locals and residents a place to unwind. Plus’ clear understanding of context and local flavours makes for a venue that is quintessentially Gold Coast, effectively framing the taste and culture of the city within the one space.