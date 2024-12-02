From the architect:

Located within the Caribbean Park Estate, Hyatt Place Melbourne Caribbean Park establishes a new benchmark for comfort and service offered by a business hotel.

Capturing views of the Dandenong Ranges and surrounding parkland, the impressive silhouette of the hotel presents an inviting beacon to those travelling along Eastlink.

Entering the lobby beneath the subtly textured façade, guests are greeted with an aura of sophistication and warmth.

Public spaces offer glimpses of the manicured gardens beyond and blend seamlessly to accommodate changes in demand between the lounge, bar and dining areas.

Appealing to both business and leisure travellers alike, the soft textures and muted tones of the 170 guest rooms provide a calm and cosy place to escape to at the end of the day.

For guests seeking an additional level of indulgence and luxury, one- and two-bedroom suites offer exceptional spaces for entertaining and relaxation.