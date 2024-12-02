Much loved in the Mornington Peninsula and its visitors due to its rich history, Hotel Sorrento has recently been given a transformation by Six Degrees which sees the hotel extended and refreshed.

The hotel has been family run for the past 40 years, and was built over 150 years ago. The immense heritage the complex possesses has been treated with the utmost respect by Six Degrees, with the views of Port Philip Bay harnessed and captured by the practice.

The 50-key hotel now includes a new wellness space with a day spa, 25 metre lap pool and private sundeck. A restaurant, luxury suites, conference facilities and an underground carpark have been added in an attempt to provide more than the accommodation on offer to bring in corporate opportunities and day spa clients.

The design is purposely simplistic in order to increase the sense of wellness. Soft tones and materials look to create a calming environment.

Set to reopen later this year, Hotel Sorrento shapes as one of the ideal destinations on the Morning Peninsula. The hotel will bring in new visitors from across the globe and provide locals with wellness and corporate facilities rarely seen within the region.