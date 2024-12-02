Melding the historic rail precinct of Armadale with the vibrance of New York, LeftField Studio’s design response for Hanks Bagelry is a constant interplay between old and new.

The project reflects a collaborative effort. The client, familiar with LeftField Studio's work from a previous project, approached them with a desire for a New York-inspired bagel shop. Together, they honed the brief, prioritising the preservation of the building's historic exterior while focusing on a contemporary interior design.

The heritage facade, maintained by the practice, is juxtaposed by rendered brick upon entering the shop. Awash with natural light, crisp lines and bold finishes create a clean aesthetic and airy feel. The original pressed metal ceilings are offset by a striking blue-steel framework, a modern twist on the classic element. This "introspection on heritage chic," as Architect Lee Dwyer coins it, defines the space.

While initial plans aimed for a more pronounced fusion of New York and Armadale, space limitations led to a streamlined approach. The result is a clean and contemporary interior that retains a touch of rustic charm throughout.

Earthy tones dominate much of the tonal palette, with terracotta tiles for the counter and white walls featured throughout. The minimalist menu board pops against this backdrop. Warm timber floorboards add a grounding element, while pops of blue inspired by Hanks' branding bring a touch of vibrancy and unify the design.

LeftField Studio is particularly proud of their ability to fulfil the client's vision within a tight budget and limited space. Hanks Café & Bagelry stands as a testament to their thoughtful design approach, successfully blending heritage and modernity to create a welcoming and stylish eatery.