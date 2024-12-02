Logo
Gouda vibrations: BVN’s Bega hospital uses nature’s power as a healing tool

The South East Regional Hospital is built on a brand new site with sweeping views out over Bega Valley and is underpinned by the notions of access to nature and easily navigable spaces.

SERH-Bega-Ambulance-entry-into-emergency.jpg

Ambulance entry into emergency

SERH-Bega-Community-Health-wing.jpg

SERH Bega Community Health wing

SERH-Bega-detail-of-windows-and-balconies.jpg

Detail of windows and balconies

SERH-Bega-looking-across-one-of-the-gardens-flanked-by-wards.jpg

Looking across one of the gardens flanked by wards

SERH-Bega-main-entry-close-up.jpg

Main entry close up

SERH-Bega-Main-entry-daytime.jpg

Main entrance

SERH-Bega-Main-entry-showing-extensive-glazing.jpg

Extensive glazing was used on the main entrance

SERH-Bega-Main-reception-area.jpg

Main reception area

SERH-Bega-main-star-with-view-to-garden.jpg

Main stair with view to garden

SERH-Bega-office-window-with-valley-views.jpg

Office with valley views

SERH-Bega-Oncology-ward-with-valley-views.jpg

Oncology ward with valley views

SERH-Bega-patient-recreation-space-opening-onto-timber-deck.jpg

Patient recreation space opening onto timber deck

SERH-Bega-projecting-wing-with-accessible-garden-on-right.jpg

Projecting wing with accessible garden on right

SERH-Bega-ramp-to-ambulatory-care.jpg

Ramp to ambulatory care

SERH-Bega-seats-and-windows-in-corridors.jpg

Seats and windows in corridors

SERH-Bega-stair-with-views-to-garden-and-valley.jpg

Bega stair with views to garden and valley

SERH-Bega-Timber-lined-timber-stair.jpg

Timber lined timber stair

SERH-Bega-typical-ward-with-windowseat-and-view.jpg

Typical ward with windowseat and view

SERH-Bega-View-across-Bega-Valley.jpg

View across Bega Valley

SERH-Bega-view-across-Garden-to-ward-wing.jpg

View across Garden to ward wing

SERH-Bega-ward-wings-with-balconies-overlooking-valley-views.jpg

Ward wings with balconies overlooking valley views

Every ward and office has a window at the new $187-million South East Regional Hospital in Bega, NSW which officially opened to the public on 4 April.

Designed by BVN, the hospital is built on a brand new site one kilometre south of the Bega CBD with sweeping views out over Bega Valley and is underpinned by the notions of access to nature and easily navigable spaces.

The three-storey facility incorporates 136 beds, an emergency department, rehab and palliative care facilities, medical oncology and renal dialysis units, a mental health service as well as primary health care and a helipad.

SERH-Bega-Main-entry-showing-extensive-glazing-1.jpgSERH-Bega-looking-across-one-of-the-gardens-flanked-by-wards-1.jpg

All of these spaces are planned around a central open space which connects the various activities within the hospital and promotes an easily navigable environment injected with landscape and nature.

Openings between each of the walls were designed to allow patients to navigate easily through the hospital, reducing stress and anxiety levels, while ready access to outside space and balcony spaces encourage rest and relaxation.

The project’s design is research-led, drawing inspiration from the work Dr Roger Ulrich who is a noted proponent of biophilia and using nature as a healing tool.

SERH-Bega-Oncology-ward-with-valley-views-1.jpgSERH-Bega-patient-recreation-space-opening-onto-timber-deck-1.jpg

Additionally, BVN says they underwent extensive user consultation and site analysis for the project which resulted in a design that they believe is sensitive to the hospital’s cultural and environmental context.

Julian Ashton, Principal of BVN and project leader comments on this mix of influences:

“A new hospital must take into account the latest health research and the design of the South East Regional Hospital in Bega does exactly that.”

“Most important to inspirational hospital spaces is ready access to outside space and balcony spaces that contribute to promoting a sense of wellbeing, rest and relaxation.”

“By planning around a central, open space which connects the various activities within the hospital, patients are able to navigate easily through the hospital, reducing stress and anxiety levels.”

“In addition to research, extensive user consultation is fundamental to developing a purpose-built healthcare facility with contemporary functional design and models of care.”

“This resulted in a design that is sensitive to the hospital’s cultural and environmental context. With a northerly aspect on the edge of the Bega River, the hospital has a strong connection to landscape and the regional community.”

The South East Regional Hospital redevelopment was jointly financed with $160.1 million from the Commonwealth under the Health and Hospitals Fund and $26.9 million from the NSW Government.

Project Summary
LocationBega, NSW
StatusComplete
Credits
ArchitectBVN Architecture
PhotographerPeter Bennetts
