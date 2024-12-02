globewest brisbane

Archie Bolden’s rework of the Globewest Showroom in Brisbane has seen the original space doubled in size.

The new layout is more open and airy, with a sequential flow that allows visitors to easily move from one area to the next. Raised pockets for product staging provide a focal point for each room, while a natural palette of white walls, wood floors, and green plants creates a calm and inviting atmosphere.

The use of pitched vertical timber battening is a clever way to conceal the bathrooms, kitchen, and storage areas while also adding visual interest to the space.

The battening creates a sense of enclosure, which helps to define the different areas of the showroom. It also references the notion of "home," with its associations of warmth and security.

The overall effect of the renovation is a showroom that is both stylish and functional. The new space is more spacious and inviting, and it provides a better showcase for the Globe West furniture and décor products.