From the architect:

Through creativity, quality and attention to detail, Glenroy Station offers an elevated experience of station design.

Redefining the suburb’s heart with a central public plaza, the Glenroy Station project strengthens pedestrian connections between the retail centre and new development areas through the creation of a public forecourt spanning the rail trench and above the platforms.

Delivered by the North Western Program Alliance, as a part of the Victorian Government’s Level Crossing Removal Project, the project sees the removal of the level crossing at Glenroy Road, through which 19,000 vehicles pass daily.

Transforming the centre of Glenroy, the station precinct provides new green public spaces, linking the east and west sides of the rail corridor for safe public access, and resolves the competing needs of trains, buses, vehicles, cyclists and pedestrians operating in a small area.

Inspired by the basalt plains on which the site sits, a translucent canopy of perforated aluminium covers the station. This structure allows for permeability through the station while maintaining visibility and safety and is a continued evolution of Genton’s exploration of permeable edges in its buildings and public spaces.

Within the station, the soffit of the ceiling and internal walls are finished in a vibrant copper tone, a striking accent that creates a warm, light environment for commuters.

Genton’s urban design strategy involved relocating the station away from the heavily trafficked intersection at Glenroy Road, to prioritise pedestrianisation through the creation of a bridge linking the retail centre of Glenroy to the eastern side of the corridor to catalyse new opportunities for urban renewal.

An extra-wide public concourse enhances connectivity between Post Office Place and Hartington Street, with landscape and material prompts employed to carefully and subtly separate cyclist and pedestrian zones.

Collaborating with landscape architects Mala Studio, the project includes a new linear park running from the station entrance to Glenroy Road that provides a pleasant passage between the activity centres of Post Office Place and Wheatsheaf Road. A linear bus interchange minimises space requirements for those in transit.

The new Glenroy Station precinct establishes a premium transport hub and community centre in the heart of Glenroy that considers the requirements of all users.