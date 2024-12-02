From the architect:

Glenroy Community Hub’s centrepiece is a new contemporary library. Framing the Hub as a ‘social connector’ was a key strategy to build community resilience while bringing together diverse groups and encouraging community regeneration and inter-generational connection. The library is co-located with a kindergarten, Maternal Child Health, a community health provider, neighbourhood learning facilities, and space to socialise.

In a first for community buildings in Australia, the Hub is Passive House certified, while also built to achieve Living Building Challenge Petal Certification and Zero Energy Certification. Both certifications rigorously measure environmental performance and demand high comfort standards that support the health, happiness and wellbeing of users.

“Through this project, City of Moreland is showing true leadership in sustainable design,” says Project Leader, DesignInc Principal Kieran Leong.

Through the use of biophilic design, the new hub presents the community with meaningful, restorative and uplifting connections with nature in a building that inspires the community to come together as they learn, grow, celebrate and heal.

The building’s most striking elements are the glulam timber beams and the intensity of the internal planting. The glulam beams (made from local sustainably sourced timber) are first seen outside the building; they form an arbour facing the Bridget Shortell Reserve. The arbour creates a transitional space, expressing strong connections with the parkland and drawing the outdoors into the building.

Once inside, the glulam grid presents a dynamic structural pattern to the library ceiling and ties all the spaces together. The geometric rhythm has the effect of drawing visitors into the library, creating a pleasing sense of momentum and energy. Slender columns meet the glulam grid at key intersections and start to hint at a forest canopy.

Curvilinear walls in a crisp white brick define the form of the new building. An elegant detail in the brickwork is seen in star-patterned breeze blocks integrated in the internal air diffusion system. Seasonal responses inspired the interior palette. A series of earthy and natural colour schemes were developed for different areas. Natural textures are embraced in materials like plywood, linoleum, and rubber that offer great durability, sustainability and acoustic properties.

Extensive clerestory windows and four glazed roof 'pop-ups' capture plentiful daylight from multiple orientations. The sunlight creates a delightful experience as patterns of light and shadows in constant motion, engaging building users and connecting them with time and season. On a practical level, the windows provide plenty of daylight so that the massed plantings of internal greenery will flourish and reduce energy consumption.

Glenroy Community Hub provides the City of Moreland community with a welcoming, nature-inspired environment to learn, grow, celebrate and heal.