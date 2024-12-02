Glamping @ Berry

From the architects:

A place with everything you need and nothing you don’t need.

Overlooking the Pacific Ocean amongst the lust green paddocks of Berry, sit two tiny copper towers. Designed to provide the essential requirements for shelter – a bed, a deck, a fireplace, and a bathroom.

The demands of living distilled to the essentials. The structure is made from recycled iron bark, sourced from an unused wharf float.

It has three manual winches to lift and lower the sides of the building creating an overhang to protect against the summer sun.

Entirely prefabricated by master craftsman, Jeffery Broadfield and the building team from Smith and Primmer in a barn on site.

The building realises many dreams for the client, the architect, and the craftsmen. A collaboration relishing the process of making.