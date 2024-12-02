Logo
Magazine
|
Sign Up
Overlooking the Pacific Ocean amongst the lust green paddocks of Berry, sit two tiny copper towers. Designed to provide the essential requirements for shelter � a bed, a deck, a fireplace, and a bathroom.

Glamping @ Berry

A place with everything you need and nothing you don’t need

151812.jpg

sharestar

1 of 17 slides

151813.jpg

sharestar

1 of 17 slides

151814.jpg

sharestar

1 of 17 slides

151815.jpg

sharestar

1 of 17 slides

151816.jpg

sharestar

1 of 17 slides

151818.jpg

sharestar

1 of 17 slides

151824.jpg

sharestar

1 of 17 slides

151836.jpg

sharestar

1 of 17 slides

151842.jpg

sharestar

1 of 17 slides

151851.jpg

sharestar

1 of 17 slides

151852.jpg

sharestar

1 of 17 slides

151854.jpg

sharestar

1 of 17 slides

151856.jpg

sharestar

1 of 17 slides

151857.jpg

sharestar

1 of 17 slides

151861.jpg

sharestar

1 of 17 slides

151868.jpg

sharestar

1 of 17 slides

151869.jpg

sharestar

1 of 17 slides

From the architects:

A place with everything you need and nothing you don’t need.

Overlooking the Pacific Ocean amongst the lust green paddocks of Berry, sit two tiny copper towers. Designed to provide the essential requirements for shelter – a bed, a deck, a fireplace, and a bathroom.

Overlooking the Pacific Ocean amongst the lust green paddocks of Berry, sit two tiny copper towers. Designed to provide the essential requirements for shelter – a bed, a deck, a fireplace, and a bathroom.

Overlooking the Pacific Ocean amongst the lust green paddocks of Berry, sit two tiny copper towers. Designed to provide the essential requirements for shelter – a bed, a deck, a fireplace, and a bathroom.

The demands of living distilled to the essentials. The structure is made from recycled iron bark, sourced from an unused wharf float.

It has three manual winches to lift and lower the sides of the building creating an overhang to protect against the summer sun.

Overlooking the Pacific Ocean amongst the lust green paddocks of Berry, sit two tiny copper towers. Designed to provide the essential requirements for shelter – a bed, a deck, a fireplace, and a bathroom.

Entirely prefabricated by master craftsman, Jeffery Broadfield and the building team from Smith and Primmer in a barn on site.

The building realises many dreams for the client, the architect, and the craftsmen. A collaboration relishing the process of making.

Overlooking the Pacific Ocean amongst the lust green paddocks of Berry, sit two tiny copper towers. Designed to provide the essential requirements for shelter – a bed, a deck, a fireplace, and a bathroom.

Project Summary
LocationBerry, NSW
Year2021
StatusComplete
Size18 m²
Credits
ArchitectCasey Brown Architecture
PhotographerPeter Bennetts
Logo
Let’s connect!

Sign up to our newsletter for the latest industry news, products and inspiration.

Logo

© 2025 Architecture & Design

  • Privacy Policy
  • Sitemap