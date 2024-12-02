Logo
Magazine
|
Sign Up
From the city to the beach: Australia’s newest surf club building

From the city to the beach: Australia’s newest surf club building

This project is a rare look at a new surf club building – with Kurrawa Surf Life Saving Club being one of the first new Australian surf clubs to be built in decades.

34424-KurrawaSurfLife.jpg

sharestar

1 of 77 slides

34425-KurrawaSurfLife.jpg

sharestar

1 of 77 slides

34426-KurrawaSurfLife.jpg

sharestar

1 of 77 slides

34427-KurrawaSurfLife.jpg

sharestar

1 of 77 slides

34428-KurrawaSurfLife.jpg

sharestar

1 of 77 slides

34429-KurrawaSurfLife.jpg

sharestar

1 of 77 slides

34430-KurrawaSurfLife.jpg

sharestar

1 of 77 slides

34431-KurrawaSurfLife.jpg

sharestar

1 of 77 slides

34432-KurrawaSurfLife.jpg

sharestar

1 of 77 slides

34433-KurrawaSurfLife.jpg

sharestar

1 of 77 slides

34434-KurrawaSurfLife.jpg

sharestar

1 of 77 slides

34435-KurrawaSurfLife.jpg

sharestar

1 of 77 slides

34436-KurrawaSurfLife.jpg

sharestar

1 of 77 slides

34437-KurrawaSurfLife.jpg

sharestar

1 of 77 slides

34438-KurrawaSurfLife.jpg

sharestar

1 of 77 slides

34439-KurrawaSurfLife.jpg

sharestar

1 of 77 slides

34440-KurrawaSurfLife.jpg

sharestar

1 of 77 slides

34441-KurrawaSurfLife.jpg

sharestar

1 of 77 slides

34442-KurrawaSurfLife.jpg

sharestar

1 of 77 slides

34443-KurrawaSurfLife.jpg

sharestar

1 of 77 slides

34444-KurrawaSurfLife.jpg

sharestar

1 of 77 slides

34445-KurrawaSurfLife.jpg

sharestar

1 of 77 slides

34446-KurrawaSurfLife.jpg

sharestar

1 of 77 slides

34447-KurrawaSurfLife.jpg

sharestar

1 of 77 slides

34448-KurrawaSurfLife.jpg

sharestar

1 of 77 slides

34449-KurrawaSurfLife.jpg

sharestar

1 of 77 slides

34450-KurrawaSurfLife.jpg

sharestar

1 of 77 slides

34451-KurrawaSurfLife.jpg

sharestar

1 of 77 slides

34452-KurrawaSurfLife.jpg

sharestar

1 of 77 slides

34453-KurrawaSurfLife.jpg

sharestar

1 of 77 slides

34454-KurrawaSurfLife.jpg

sharestar

1 of 77 slides

34455-KurrawaSurfLife.jpg

sharestar

1 of 77 slides

34456-KurrawaSurfLife.jpg

sharestar

1 of 77 slides

34457-KurrawaSurfLife.jpg

sharestar

1 of 77 slides

34458-KurrawaSurfLife.jpg

sharestar

1 of 77 slides

34459-KurrawaSurfLife.jpg

sharestar

1 of 77 slides

34460-KurrawaSurfLife.jpg

sharestar

1 of 77 slides

34461-KurrawaSurfLife.jpg

sharestar

1 of 77 slides

34462-KurrawaSurfLife.jpg

sharestar

1 of 77 slides

34463-KurrawaSurfLife.jpg

sharestar

1 of 77 slides

34464-KurrawaSurfLife.jpg

sharestar

1 of 77 slides

34465-KurrawaSurfLife.jpg

sharestar

1 of 77 slides

34466-KurrawaSurfLife.jpg

sharestar

1 of 77 slides

34467-KurrawaSurfLife.jpg

sharestar

1 of 77 slides

34468-KurrawaSurfLife.jpg

sharestar

1 of 77 slides

34469-KurrawaSurfLife.jpg

sharestar

1 of 77 slides

34470-KurrawaSurfLife.jpg

sharestar

1 of 77 slides

34471-KurrawaSurfLife.jpg

sharestar

1 of 77 slides

34472-KurrawaSurfLife.jpg

sharestar

1 of 77 slides

34473-KurrawaSurfLife.jpg

sharestar

1 of 77 slides

34474-KurrawaSurfLife.jpg

sharestar

1 of 77 slides

34475-KurrawaSurfLife.jpg

sharestar

1 of 77 slides

34476-KurrawaSurfLife.jpg

sharestar

1 of 77 slides

34477-KurrawaSurfLife.jpg

sharestar

1 of 77 slides

34478-KurrawaSurfLife.jpg

sharestar

1 of 77 slides

34479-KurrawaSurfLife.jpg

sharestar

1 of 77 slides

34480-KurrawaSurfLife.jpg

sharestar

1 of 77 slides

34481-KurrawaSurfLife.jpg

sharestar

1 of 77 slides

34482-KurrawaSurfLife.jpg

sharestar

1 of 77 slides

34483-KurrawaSurfLife.jpg

sharestar

1 of 77 slides

34484-KurrawaSurfLife.jpg

sharestar

1 of 77 slides

34485-KurrawaSurfLife.jpg

sharestar

1 of 77 slides

34486-KurrawaSurfLife.jpg

sharestar

1 of 77 slides

34487-KurrawaSurfLife.jpg

sharestar

1 of 77 slides

34488-KurrawaSurfLife.jpg

sharestar

1 of 77 slides

34489-KurrawaSurfLife.jpg

sharestar

1 of 77 slides

34490-KurrawaSurfLife.jpg

sharestar

1 of 77 slides

34491-KurrawaSurfLife.jpg

sharestar

1 of 77 slides

34492-KurrawaSurfLife.jpg

sharestar

1 of 77 slides

34493-KurrawaSurfLife.jpg

sharestar

1 of 77 slides

34494-KurrawaSurfLife.jpg

sharestar

1 of 77 slides

34495-KurrawaSurfLife.jpg

sharestar

1 of 77 slides

34496-KurrawaSurfLife.jpg

sharestar

1 of 77 slides

34497-KurrawaSurfLife.jpg

sharestar

1 of 77 slides

34499-KurrawaSurfLife.png

sharestar

1 of 77 slides

34500-KurrawaSurfLife.png

sharestar

1 of 77 slides

34501-KurrawaSurfLife.png

sharestar

1 of 77 slides

34425-KurrawaSurfLife-1.jpg

This project is a rare look at a new surf club building – with Kurrawa Surf Life Saving Club being one of the first new Australian surf clubs to be built in decades.

While Kurrawa Surf Life Saving Club was established in 1958, its new building was completed in 2017, designed by Arkhefield. After multiple renovations of the original building, the club decided to build a new facility that would reflect the club’s status within the surfing community while also embracing and engaging with the community as a whole.

With panoramic views of the beach on one side and the buzz of the Broadbeach holiday precinct on the other, the new surf club represents the point where the city meets the beach.

It was important to address this in the building’s design, according to architect and project leader Anne Sulinski.

“The roof serves as a counterpoint to the verticality of the Gold Coast cityscape beyond. Its playful horizontal form reflects its natural beach surroundings and emphasises the transition from urban to beach environment,” she says.

At the heart of the design however, is an emphasis on civic identity.

According to Arkhefield, civic identity is created through a dynamic street sunscreen, while the generous lightweight filded roof metaphorically alludes to beach umbrellas, sand dunes or waves.

It was important that the club feel non-exclusive and inviting for everyone; the intent is that the public will be drawn to the building with shade, shelter and activity even when the club is closed. In addition to an outdoor room and café, the public front door, lounge bar deck and dining room are located to generate activity and interest in the public domain, including a connection back to the Broadbeach Mall beyond.

PRODUCTS/SUPPLIERS

  • Roof - Lysaght Klip Lok in Colourbond Monument
  • Translucent paint system on majority of exposed concrete elements - Klass Intersite – Translucent Mineral paint
  • Bifold doors to dining room and Cafe - G james glazing – 477 Series
  • Dining Room ceiling - Austral Ply perforated plywood
  • Polished concrete floors – Hytec argregate concrete mix
Project Summary
LocationBroadbeach, QLD
Year2017
StatusComplete
Budget$12,000,000
Credits
ArchitectArkhefield
PhotographerPeter Bennetts
Logo
Let’s connect!

Sign up to our newsletter for the latest industry news, products and inspiration.

Logo

© 2025 Architecture & Design

  • Privacy Policy
  • Sitemap