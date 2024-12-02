From the architect:

Breathe has joined forces with Four Pillars Gin to deliver a new world class facility directly adjacent to their original home in Healesville that incorporates new hospitality, production, bottling, a spectacular events space and a special sensory surprise.

Importantly, this project sees Four Pillars continue their commitment to sustainability and community with the implementation of new sustainability initiatives and the creation of countless local jobs.⁠⁠ With a grand opening in April, the new development places Four Pillars, the winner of International Gin Producer of the Year in 2019 and 2020, on the global distillery destination map, with a first-class, unique facility just an hour’s drive from Melbourne’s CBD.

We acknowledge the Wurundjeri people of the Kulin Nation, the Traditional Custodians of the land upon which Four Pillars Gin stands. We recognise their continuing connection to land, waters, and culture.

