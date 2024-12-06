Flexibility and ambiance dominate in Melbourne’s new wine cellar and bar

This project from Six Degrees Architects uses clever design strategy to create a flexible yet ambient space that can function as a wine cellar, bar and even a 20-person dinner table for private functions.

The space, owned by the Grossi family, is located in a service lane behind one of their other restaurants. The design of a hidden door means waiters from the restaurant are able to discreetly enter the bar to access the wine collection located at the perimeter of the space. Chefs from the restaurant can also make use of the bar’s state-of-the-art micro-kitchen when needed.

As there is no space to store furniture, nor did it seem feasible to move furniture around in the switch from ‘bar-mode’ to ‘function-mode’, adjustable tables, lights and fold-down joinery become part of the aesthetic.

“The vaulted cork form is driven by a desire to get a sense of volume within the low space, and is also a strategy to accommodate extensive ductwork required to regulate temperature in the wine cellar,” says the architect.

“The steel racks and stained glass are custom-built to not only store but to celebrate the wine.”

The exterior of the space is clad in black, sitting in what was once a dark, dingy laneway used to store bins. The space has since been livened up with strings of lights and a wall mural by artist Mike Maka.