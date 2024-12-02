Esca Inman Valley luxury suites

Perched on a hillside deep within the Fleurieu Peninsula with sweeping views across the treetops to the Southern Ocean, Esca Inman Valley takes inspiration from its external environment to tell a uniquely Australian story of what a premium luxury experience can be.

Located an hour south of Adelaide via winding roads through Spring Mount Conservation Park, atop a captivating hill dotted with gum trees, waterfalls, and hidden walking trails, sits Esca Inman Valley. Two identical suites sited on a private eco-tourism property where wildlife and flora abound.

Partnering with luxury tourism providers Esca for their third South Australian offering, the project team designed, fabricated, and installed two thoughtfully configured suites to observe the natural surroundings through honest materiality and careful selection of locally made Australian products.

Weaving the external environment into the design narrative, the suites reveal a distinctly Australian story in their materiality and tactility. The black steel cladding, selected in response to the area’s extreme bushfire rating and referencing the hard protective layer of bark prevalent on trees within the adjacent heritage forest, sits in contrast to the softness and warmth of the enveloping interior.

The suites encourage guests to immerse themselves fully in the luxury experience they offer. Every detail has been carefully considered, the fire plinth cleverly obscures views to the bed leaving guests to focus on rest and relaxation (not bed making), a dedicated storage room conceals luggage and travel mess, while the entry portal, cantilevered from the building, offers an area for shoes and umbrellas to be kept without dragging the outside mess in.

This Australian version of luxury is demonstrated through many locally sourced products and finishes. The bluestone step, assisting your ascent into the entry portal, sourced from a nearby quarry, and the kitchen stools designed especially by the Jam Factory to give guests the comfort to perch a little longer. The hand chipped leathered granite benchtops and the tumbled limestone tiles talk to the imperfections found in the surrounding landscape. Care and consideration have been given to every detail to provide guests with a truly unique Australian experience that brings you back to nature in every sense.