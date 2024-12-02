The new school building for Good News Lutheran College encapsulates the energy and optimism of its rapidly growing residential surrounds.

The school is located in Tarneit, which is in Melbourne’s main western growth corridor. Like its surrounds, the school (which caters for primary and high school students) is rapidly growing and was in need of additional buildings to house a projected 1,511 additional students.

Stage 6A is a purpose-built structure for Year 7-9 students. The building is two storeys with 11 general learning areas, collaborative learning spaces, discussion areas, a large central agora, staff workspaces and other amenities.

The architectural language of the space is lively, energetic and playful with decorative elements. This is represented through a hexagon motif which can be seen in the building’s facade, lighting treatment and pressed metal balustrades, inboard treatment, window detailing and internal decorative elements.

It was important to provide a combination of defined learning areas and flexible breakout spaces. This was achieved through the provision of large sliding doors between adjacent classrooms and breakout spaces.

The school’s Christian values were also represented in the design through the inclusion of an LED lit coloured glass cross at the building’s main entry. A precast panel with the hexagon motif in the entry also provides a point of visual interest and graphic connectivity of this detail throughout the building.

