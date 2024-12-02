emu park slsc boatshed

Design+Architecture have overseen a much needed update to Emu Park SLSC’s boatshed and amenities block, which is now a functional and aesthetically clean space that caters to the needs of the club.

The previous boatshed was outdated and inappropriate for the required uses of the club. A damaged and leaking concrete roof as well as poor ventilation and poor access meant it was time for a refresh. The practice was asked by the club to improve the access and function of the space, while overhauling the amenities block with a new disabled accessible toilet, as well as new male and female amenities.

A major part of the project was the need for the boatshed to not require ongoing maintenance. A number of materials that don’t require constant maintenance were utilised, including concrete blockwork, timber and aluminium sheeting. Extensive design decisions were made to avoid any materials that would rust or require maintenance like steel or glass.

The building has been laid out in a manner that allows for increased ventilation and natural light, with fixed louvres with fly screens ensuring the building is able to breathe at all times. A light well in the centre of the roof also increases light and air flow. Despite being smaller, the new boatshed’s ceilings are higher, with increased access in the shape of a number of roller doors on each side also being implemented. The footprint of the shed has been simplified, ensuring more efficient storage. A breezeway that doubles as a new entrance as well as new signage gives the building a strong and an eye-catching street facade.

Ensuring all users of the boatshed now have ease of access and ample storage, Design+Architecture have increased the practicality and accessibility of the space for all. Increasing light, ventilation and a strong connection with the street and oceanfront through its new facade, the new boatshed is an asset for both club and community.