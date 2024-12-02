From the interior designer:

The Elk Espresso brand and experience has grown to be an integral part of Gold Coast culture, so it was paramount that their second café iteration was designed to encompass a refreshed nod to new beginnings, whilst also paying homage to their rustic origins.

Inspired by the essence of salty air and sandy toes, Elk Espresso’s story is one of humble beginnings and dreams that soon transformed into a cult local following, becoming a daily ritual and an integral part of Gold Coast culture.

Situated for many years on a side street a few steps back from the beach, the original Elk Espresso was grungy, charming and a favourite café both locally and on social media. When the landlord decided to demolish the building to make way for a new apartment complex, Elk Espresso was forced out of their original shoe-box and found themselves moving into a completely new commercial space in the Oasis Shopping Centre, directly opposite the beach.

It was paramount that their second café iteration was designed to encompass a refreshed nod to new beginnings, whilst also paying homage to their rustic origins. The main challenge with this relocation was the need to replicate the grungy charm of the original space within a new white tenancy that was stark and void of any personality.

Elk’s owner Andrew Whiting, who was intimately involved throughout the duration of the new build, also requested a slight refresh of the aesthetic–it needed to be old, but new, and authentically recognizable as the existing Elk vibe.

Brass planter boxes allow leafy greenery to cascade down the expansive walls, with a fully exposed ceiling sprayed in emerald green mimicking a canopy overhead. A pairing of brass details and unexpected pops of pastel green polishes the entire concept. Combined, the balance between the familiar and the reimagined allows authenticity to sing.