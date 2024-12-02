Elizabeth Arcade: Designing a subtropical food street

After almost four years in the making, the Elizabeth Arcade cross block link has been reimagined and rebuilt as a subtropical food street, which the architect hopes will become an exciting public hub.

The new Elizabeth Arcade forms a part of Arkhefield's third student housing development for Student One, which opened its doors to students in February this year.

From conception, the design was driven by the desire to create a vibrant, welcoming public space. The Arcade has places open to the sky, and is richly detailed with a palette of materials that include salvaged brick and timber, and embraces subtropical landscaping.

An integrated public space has been strategically located in the centre to allow for potential future laneway connection and to mark the break between the student accommodation towers above. Student One's entrance rises up from here to a lobby and a suite of student support areas that contribute to the vibrant quality of this active space.

The long and narrow block has resulted in two slender towers of 23 and 25 levels, capped by a landscaped roof terrace. A striking perforated metal screen articulates the building facades, providing privacy, views and sun shading.

Podium screens on both street elevations make reference to the nearby heritage listed masonry buildings that define the character of Elizabeth and Charlotte Streets. Together, the carefully crafted podium and tower screens give the building a highly recognisable facade that marks a new and exciting contribution to the Brisbane skyline and its urban streetscape.