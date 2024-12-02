Deriving its name from the French word for brilliance, Éclat Atelier aims to explore the effectiveness of stainless steel within a minimalistic aesthetic. Designed by Vie Studio, the hair salon aims to mimic the ambiance of water through velvety reflections that sit upon the silver walls and the natural ripple textures that drift across the ceiling.

The practice endeavoured to explore the idea of futurism within the space, echoed with the implementation of a number of streamlines, polished surfaces and soft glowing lights. Shimmering surfaces work with concealed LED lights to create a futuristic space-age feel that makes the hair salon more experience than necessity.

Much of the colour and material palette is neutral and monochromatic, with silver and grey nuances intertwining to further the futuristic feel. The textures and reflective features are used to great measure to create a visual seldom seen in a hair studio.

A series of both free-standing and wall-mounted mirrors feature throughout the space, with the hair washing area screened off completely, thanks to the installation of full height translucent curtains. The otherworldly feel offered by the pellucid hues offer an unlikely sense of tranquillity to the space.

Creating an experience within a hair salon, Vie Studio have opted for a textural palette and a number of fixed and fitted items that create a cyber-like feel. With a monochromatic colour scheme and a series of elements that mirror the fluidity of water, Éclat Atelier is brilliant, and completely worthy of its title.