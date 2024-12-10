Eastern Creek Quarter

ECQ Shopping Centre Stage 1, is a 10,000 sqm GLA super-neighbourhood centre with a range of specialty stores and services, a large children’s play area and other community amenities.

A new full-line 3,800 sqm Woolworths supermarket and BWS liquor store anchor the centre which includes a pharmacy, gym, childcare centre, medical centre with other retailers. A vibrant and innovative street food precinct, ECQ Social completes the offering.

Carefully designed patterns on the walls, floors, ceiling, furniture along with the architectural screening on the site boundary reinforce ECQ’s unique character and identity. The centre is orientated to open to the wetlands and take advantage of the view it provides.

Earthy tones harmonise with the surrounding, wetlands and existing trees, enhancing the parkland character of the development. Concrete contrasts with metal cladding and glass, make the interior visible and activates the façade.

Taking a sustainable approach, Frasers Property committed to a 6 Green Star rating for ECQ and proposed a design that responds to its location adjacent to the parklands by integrating recreational facilities and amenities that connect people with the natural bushland.

Maximising natural light and minimising energy consumption are achieved through strips of skylights along edges of the external covered mall. Cross-ventilation at the entrances and louvres on the raised roof over the external covered walkway helps reduce the heat. The roof features 1 MW of solar panels and a 200 kL onsite rainwater tank proves water for the base building and amenities.

The concept for the unique feature panel wall was inspired by the watercourse that runs through the area.

We wanted to capture the ripples and waves the water make and translate this into a subtle building envelope. i2C worked closely with Reckli who created a custom mould and Quasar Constructions used this to make the cast panels on site. The project team are proud of the façade and the effect that the changing light has on it over the day. External linear lights define the shape and form of the centre at in the evenings to draw customers to the centre at night

Drawing on the beauty and tranquillity of the creek, we designed the Parents’ Room to be a sanctuary for parents and children alike. Inspired by the centre’s natural surroundings, we recreated a creek with trees and animals along its banks providing not only a calming sense to the room but also many interactive learning opportunities for its younger users. Custom graphics were used to enhance these opportunities and bring a sense of fun to the space.