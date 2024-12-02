Cumulus has completed its work on the new office for ERA Planning & Environments, based in Hobart. The project required the practice to convert the interior, while looking to adaptively reuse a former inner-city retail precinct and repurpose it into a contemporary office space.

The office’s brick exterior ensures it remains congruent with its streetscape, a vibrant midtown city context. Transitioning between exterior and interior, the warmth of timber instantly greets occupants and a number of dark elements within the reception area help to set the tone for the space overall.

Timber is most certainly the dominative feature throughout, with battens expanding over open active areas such as the meeting rooms and contracting over services areas such as the kitchen and storage cupboards which allows you to dwell in areas that feel comfortable.

Functionality was a non-negotiable feature of the space, with Cumulus required to create an open plan workspace, break out meeting rooms, amenities, and relaxation spaces. The meeting rooms are a highlight, providing versatility, all technological requirements and comfort. The addition of the sheers alters the feeling of the space from boardroom to home, and allows team members and clients to feel comfortable while in the space while also serving a purpose by providing privacy when required.

Given the minimal floor space within the precinct, Cumulus were obviously challenged by the 180sqm area to fit in a number of essential amenities and workspaces for the client. In order to ensure the space doesn’t feel compacted, the practice opted for materials that offer a sense of warmth and illuminate the office. Tasmanian Oak to be one of the main timbers used throughout the office space for warmth, light, and a soft touch in a narrow space.

Devising a spacious, functional office space within a small size, Cumulus has created a space for ERA Planning & Environments that is warm and inviting. The office, despite its historical context, has been wisely repurposed into a contemporary workspace that ensures the growth of the company can advance under the one roof.