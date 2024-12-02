Expanding the existing cellar door for Brown Brothers, Cumulus builds on its former design to cement the Devil’s Corner cellar door as an iconic tourist destination in the island state.

Devil’s Corner is located in Tasmania’s south-east, and since its opening in 2015 has offered visitors the ability to take in sweeping views over the Freycinet Peninsula while enjoying some of the winery’s finest offerings.

The upgrade to the cellar door has doubled its capacity while remaining mindful of the concept Cumulus first imagined nearly a decade ago.

“It was important for us to continue our close collaboration with Brown Brothers and be part of the new chapter of this unique Tasmanian winery,” says Cumulus Director Peter Walker.

“The new spaces carry on our initial idea of Devil’s Corner as a village, a collection of visually distinct structures that draw on the rhythm of the natural landscape to create an immersive visitor experience.”

A new courtyard, able to be used all year round irrespective of weather, tasting area, kitchens featuring local produce and a sunken cellar furthers the rural elegance the cellar door has held since it opened its doors. The new spaces will house a number of wine and food workshops, exclusive events and private functions for patrons.

A transparent roof and sliding walls meld both interior and exterior into one another, with the courtyard offering connection to the surrounding landscape without being exposed to the elements.

“We always considered the potential future expansion of Devil’s Corner and created a series of flexible spaces that would allow the winery to adapt easily and sustainably to the cellar door’s growing needs,” Peter adds.

“Some of the elements from the existing structures, for example, have been used in the new expansion, providing opportunities for the owners to repurpose and reimagine rather than demolish.”

With over 100,000 visitors heading to the cellar door each year, that number is set to increase with Cumulus’ latest expansion to Devil’s Corner. The new spaces bring a stronger connection to the locale, with spaces for events and masterclasses a welcome addition to a much-loved venue for tourists from far and wide.