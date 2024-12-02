Nestled beside Elsternwick’s iconic Classic Cinemas, Copycat Bar and Restaurant opens its deco-doors as a unique setting in inner Melbourne, designed by Technē Architecture + Interior Design.

Working closely with clients Nick and Zac Beerens on the concept for the venue, Technē have looked to develop an intimate setting of a romantic night garden that celebrates the site’s location and history.

“The design inspires a sense of romance and escapism we all need after lockdown. A playful mix of space, colour and lighting create an immersive experience for people, making them feel like they could be anywhere in the world, even in a movie,” says Technē Associate Bianca Baldi.

“We worked closely with the owners in creating a space that doesn’t shy away from revealing its heritage. It’s an exciting new go-to, perfect for both candlelit dinners and larger open-bar gatherings,” she says.

Copycat’s floorplan juggles functionality and proportion, enveloping locals in a moody ambience upon entering the space. Its seating plan spans a central bar, intimate tables for two, a lower lounge and an outdoor patio area providing a range of different dining experiences in the one venue.

The decadent colour palette and plush finishes intertwine to create a feeling of classic Hollywood luxe, channelling the site’s rich cinematic connection.

“We created a colour story moving through the space, which shifts from a deep forest green in the restaurant, to burgundy in the upper bar and navy blue in the lower cocktail lounge. This palette gives each space a unique feel, while also reflecting the overall night garden theme,” says Baldi.

A backyard garden patio and outdoor dining area provide the ideal setting for relaxed evenings, with lush green plantations in abundance. A robust textural palette is witnessed across the site, with exposed shell finishes and wood tables with sleek contemporary finishes underlining this mantra.

“The design has a unique allure that feels different to other bar and restaurant concepts in Melbourne. In reimagining this heritage space, we drew on the location to achieve a perfect blend of classic charm and modern playfulness,” says Technē Director, Nick Travers.

Copycat intersects classic art deco nuances with an undeniable sense of dark elegance. The bar acknowledges its cinematic past, with a raw palette of materials and understated colour scheme creating quite the distinctive space for its owners and visitors.