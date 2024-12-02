Logo
Magazine
|
Sign Up
Colour, heritage and collaboration inform ABA’s Brisbane studio design

Colour, heritage and collaboration inform ABA’s Brisbane studio design

The new Alexandra Buchanan Architecture studio, located inside the London Woolstores, Teneriffe, creatively positions a contemporary work place within an historic building shell.

12302.jpg

sharestar

1 of 10 slides

12303-1.jpg

sharestar

1 of 10 slides

12304-1.jpg

sharestar

1 of 10 slides

12305-1.jpg

sharestar

1 of 10 slides

12306-1.jpg

sharestar

1 of 10 slides

12307.jpg

sharestar

1 of 10 slides

12308.jpg

sharestar

1 of 10 slides

12309-1.jpg

sharestar

1 of 10 slides

12310.jpg

sharestar

1 of 10 slides

12311.jpg

sharestar

1 of 10 slides

From the architect:

The new Alexandra Buchanan Architecture studio, located inside the London Woolstores, Teneriffe, creatively positions a contemporary work place within an historic building shell. Beyond the brass plaque and blue door is an interior space that celebrates the building’s industrial past, with exposed brick walls purposefully retained to provide the studio’s distinctive backdrop.

The floor plan is arranged to subtly distinguish work and meeting zones through colour blocking and a diaphanous fabric curtain. Atmospheric, cerulean hues are co-ordinated in render, joinery and fabric to promote creative discussion around the custom oak meeting table. Overhead, a captivating textile installation entitled, Clouds by Kvadrat, reinforces the tonal and textural nuances at play.

12304.jpg12303.jpg

In the studio proper, work stations are arranged to foster idea-bouncing and cross-desk conversation. Animated by the fine filigree of pot plant foliage, table tops in oak are paired with clean, white joinery. Cork and brass details are also introduced to complement the historic brick work and express the contemporary, design-savvy aesthetic of the interior.

12309.jpg

BRIEF

The culture and ethos of the practice is an open and collective one, maintaining a high level of transparency through the studio processes, its projects and among its staff. The brief was therefore to reinforce the studio culture whilst maintaining a degree of separation for meeting space without creating a physical barrier.

SOLUTIONS

The meeting room was colour blocked to define space in a way that was different to the working space whilst not being physically separate or overbearing in a relatively small space. The existing brick and white ceiling datum tie the two spaces together giving the impression that the spaces are larger/connected.

12306.jpg

The curtain is a visual separation rather than acoustic, it reinforces the colour blocking of the meeting space. A work desk format envisaged as an enlarged "dining table" was created to reinforce communal discussion, work sharing and cross fertilisation - sitting around a central desk moves individuals away from a traditional wall facing arrangement, encouraging cross desk conversation, face to face contact and team building.

12305.jpg

Separable desks were utilised for future flexibility and growth and a separate work environment along the wall provides space for model making, drawing and drawing board and presentation prep.

PRODUCTS

HOUSE AROMA DIFFUSER
11+

NICHE
ZAHA HADID FOR ALESSI

EAMES HOUSE BIRD
VITRA

CORK FAMILY
VITRA

ST04 BACKENZAHN STOOL
E15

QT COFFEE TABLE
STELLAR WORKS

HEALEY LOUNGE
WALTER KNOLL

DALÙ LAMPS
ARTEMIDE

SYLPHY
OKAMURA

ALVAR AALTO COLLECTION VASE
IITTALA

TUBE AUDIO
LEFF AMSTERDAM

CLOUDS
KVADRAT

Project Summary
LocationTeneriffe, Brisbane, QLD
Year2017
StatusComplete
Size57 m²
Credits
ArchitectAlexandra Buchanan Architecture
Logo
Let’s connect!

Sign up to our newsletter for the latest industry news, products and inspiration.

Logo

© 2025 Architecture & Design

  • Privacy Policy
  • Sitemap