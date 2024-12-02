The College of Law: Young and vibrant meets professional

The College of Law is an educational facility for law graduates to receive their final training before entering the legal profession.

The new Melbourne campus was designed to emulate a young, vibrant urban vibe while being professional, cutting edge and slightly industrial.

A key challenge was creating large training workshops and classroom facilities integrated with breakout areas, which can cater for a large volume of students in a space with an abundance of 45-degree angled columns.

This was addressed through the design of angled offices that optimise natural light in the office. Columns have also been used aesthetically, featuring scaled images of Melbourne’s iconic Supreme Court.

The campus includes a large student reception and waiting area, as well as six state-of-the-art learning and collaboration spaces to maximise learning opportunities. Students can relax or engage in the large urban student breakout space, while staff have a separate area with a staff breakout space and office facilities.

