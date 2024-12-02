Nickolas Gurtler Interior Design has channelled the interiors, fashion and architecture for Cole Hair Studio in Double Bay, Sydney’s latest and foremost hair salon.

Devising the interior for socialite Mariah Rota, Gurtler has looked to put the art of hair styling on show for both client and hairdresser. The 120 sqm salon comprises eight hair stations and a hair extension education section.

Rota and Gurtler obsessed over every inch of the space from every perspective and angle.

“Hair is such a 360-degree experience for the customer and the hairdresser as it needs to be seen and appreciated from all angles. We needed to create an environment that could fully showcase the incredible hair artistry,” says Gurtler.

Upon entering the salon, you would be forgiven for thinking you had entered a house of mirrors at a carnival. Chrome detailing, black leather, walnut and Italian bouclé sofas, hand plastered stucco and fluted glass culminate with the reflective glass to elevate the space. Jurassic marble mimics the blow waves and flaxen weaves of hair being tended to within the salon.

The entire space is elegant and assured and makes for a space worth visiting, irrespective of whether or not you’re in the chair. Gurtler says that high fashion is a driving influence, citing Tom Ford’s 1996 fashion parade as a particular inspiration for the Cole Hair interior palette.

"Fashion is a passion that makes its way into all my projects. I like to generate a feeling in a space and in this instance, also celebrating a notion of powerful femininity."