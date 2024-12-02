Coburg & Moreland Stations

From the architect:

Resulting from a collaborative effort, Coburg and Moreland Stations form part of the Bell to Moreland Level Crossing Removal Project as spaces for the community. The civic architectural response celebrates the history of railways whilst also upgrading infrastructure and improving amenities to better serve the local neighbourhood.

Coburg Station presents as a civic gesture drawing abstract references to the formal language of classical architecture. Decorative features such as friezes and architrave details adorn the exterior. The hexagonal reliefs on the precast elements animate the façade throughout the day, contributing to the station’s dynamic appearance.

On the east and west elevations, the station features grand arched windows as a nod to two well- known buildings of Melbourne: Flinders Street Station and The National Gallery of Victoria. These windows pay homage to their civic architectural language. Within, the concourse has a Grand Central Station-like atmosphere, creating a sense of arrival for commuters.

The double-height interior is flooded with natural light from the arched windows, adding to the welcoming atmosphere. A split- level staircase on either side guides commuters' movement and their journey in transit.

At Moreland Station, the grand stairs on either side of the tracks are designed to seamlessly float above a terracotta-panelled base, drawing reference to the red brickwork of the adjacent historic railway building. The metal mesh screen protects commuters from the elements while also allowing for cross-ventilation and a visual connection to Gandolfo Gardens and the surrounding neighbourhood.

As a form of identity and placemaking, Moreland and Coburg Stations are colour-coded with orange architectural details and accent lighting, providing a playful sense of warmth and vibrance to the suburban rail hubs.

Referencing the historical components of rail infrastructure, the elevated rail abstractly alludes to the visual identity of rivets and gantries to form patterns used on the architectural screening of the rail bridge and the supergraphics of the retaining walls.

The new elevated rail opens up 22.5 hectares of space along the Upfield Line for public use. The urban design, created in collaboration with Tract, activates this area below by adding amenities such as gathering spaces, cycling and walking paths, skate parks, exercise and sports facilities, playgrounds, and parklands. These additions serve the community and provide new opportunities for recreation and connection.

As civic places of arrival and departure, these stations link the local community to greater Melbourne providing safe and equitable access whilst also promoting opportunity for recreation and connection through new public spaces and corridors.

The Bell to Moreland Level Crossing Removal Project is an example of how transportation infrastructure can be reimagined to better serve the community. Through collaboration, the project has transformed the former rail crossings into unique, vibrant, dynamic, community hubs of activity and richness within the suburban landscape of Melbourne.