Charred timber lights up Adelaide’s new Japanese restaurant

The design for this Japanese restaurant was inspired by its name – Shobosho – which translates to ‘fire house’.

The concept was taken literally, with the architect choosing to use timber elements finished using the Japanese technique of Shou Sugi Ban, an ancient process of preserving wood by charring it with fire.

The charred timber elements are visually striking, while acting to bring together the starkly contrasting light and dark Baltic Pine that is used throughout the space.

“From the outset, the menu, the style of cooking and its Japanese origins all acted as a brief for both the selection of the materials and how they were detailed,” says the architect.

“In keeping with Japanese aesthetic principles, the space adheres to a very simple, yet strict palette.

“The bar, kitchen and dining table flanks one side of the space, with a series of timber booths on the other. The bulkheads are treated with custom woven lightboxes, akin to the rice paper screens of Japan. Canvas blinds separate each both from the next, which can be rolled up or down depending on the user’s desire to have an open or more intimate dining experience.”