Logo
Magazine
|
Sign Up
Centenary Library: New building activates an old heritage site

Centenary Library: New building activates an old heritage site

The Centenary Library at Churchie is the most significant project undertaken in the school’s 105-year history, activating the heritage-listed portion of the site by creating a space for the future.

33062.jpg

sharestar

1 of 49 slides

33063.jpg

sharestar

1 of 49 slides

33064.jpg

sharestar

1 of 49 slides

33065.jpg

sharestar

1 of 49 slides

33066.jpg

sharestar

1 of 49 slides

33068.jpg

sharestar

1 of 49 slides

33069.jpg

sharestar

1 of 49 slides

33072.jpg

sharestar

1 of 49 slides

33073.jpg

sharestar

1 of 49 slides

33075.jpg

sharestar

1 of 49 slides

33077.jpg

sharestar

1 of 49 slides

33078.jpg

sharestar

1 of 49 slides

33079.jpg

sharestar

1 of 49 slides

33080.jpg

sharestar

1 of 49 slides

33081.jpg

sharestar

1 of 49 slides

33082.jpg

sharestar

1 of 49 slides

33083.jpg

sharestar

1 of 49 slides

33084.jpg

sharestar

1 of 49 slides

33085.jpg

sharestar

1 of 49 slides

33086.jpg

sharestar

1 of 49 slides

33087.jpg

sharestar

1 of 49 slides

33088.jpg

sharestar

1 of 49 slides

33089.jpg

sharestar

1 of 49 slides

33090.jpg

sharestar

1 of 49 slides

33091.jpg

sharestar

1 of 49 slides

33092.jpg

sharestar

1 of 49 slides

33093.jpg

sharestar

1 of 49 slides

33094.jpg

sharestar

1 of 49 slides

33095.jpg

sharestar

1 of 49 slides

33096.jpg

sharestar

1 of 49 slides

33097.jpg

sharestar

1 of 49 slides

33098.jpg

sharestar

1 of 49 slides

33099.jpg

sharestar

1 of 49 slides

33100.jpg

sharestar

1 of 49 slides

33101.jpg

sharestar

1 of 49 slides

33102.jpg

sharestar

1 of 49 slides

33103.jpg

sharestar

1 of 49 slides

33104.jpg

sharestar

1 of 49 slides

33105.jpg

sharestar

1 of 49 slides

33106.jpg

sharestar

1 of 49 slides

33107.jpg

sharestar

1 of 49 slides

33108.jpg

sharestar

1 of 49 slides

33109.jpg

sharestar

1 of 49 slides

33110.jpg

sharestar

1 of 49 slides

33111.jpg

sharestar

1 of 49 slides

33112.jpg

sharestar

1 of 49 slides

33113.jpg

sharestar

1 of 49 slides

33114.jpg

sharestar

1 of 49 slides

33115.jpg

sharestar

1 of 49 slides

From the architect:

The Centenary Library at Churchie is the most significant project undertaken in the Brisbane school’s 105-year history. The library activates the heritage-listed portion of the site by creating a space for the future.

33073-1.jpg

Respect to the school’s archetype of red brick, steep tiled roofs, ornate detailing and cream capping, seamlessly integrates the Centenary Library with adjacent heritage buildings and wider campus. The deep and detailed brick façade stands sentinel to the modern internal glass ‘cube’; a testament that the past and future can coexist in the present. The result is a timeless iconic building that activates the footpath edge to enrich the urban experience.

33078-1.jpg

The educational brief redefined the library’s role as the ‘heart-of-the-school’ during a time when many are questioning the importance and purpose of school libraries. The resulting space functions like a tertiary library, through a service-orientation that extends learning beyond the traditional school day and connects students, teachers, parents, alumni and the broader community.

With the Centenary Library as the critical strategic masterplan building, iterative evaluation of modest refurbishments identified those designs, materials, and technologies that worked within the Churchie context. The evaluation process developed both teacher environmental competency and the built pedagogies of different learning environments.

Through its occupation, the Centenary Library exceeds its brief. Longitudinal post-occupancy evaluation suggests it has indeed become the ‘heart-of-the-school’ at Churchie. The average occupancy rate of 61 percent percent indicates substantial daily student inhabitation. The previous library was a space for English and the Humanities; now its curriculum foot map extends to use across all subjects.

33098-1.jpg

Provision of academic, café, pastoral and technological services into the evening and on Sundays also engages the day/boarding students, teachers, parent and broader communities.

The Centenary Library’s success has provided the grounds for the creation of the Churchie Research Centre within the library, connecting Churchie with leading Australian and international Universities.

Project Summary
LocationQLD
Year2017
StatusComplete
Credits
ArchitectBSPN Architecture
PhotographerSimon Whitbread
Logo
Let’s connect!

Sign up to our newsletter for the latest industry news, products and inspiration.

Logo

© 2025 Architecture & Design

  • Privacy Policy
  • Sitemap