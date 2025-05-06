COX’s expansion of the Capital Jet Facility at Canberra Airport builds on the legacy of the original Canberra Medallion award-winning hangar, designed by Daryl Jackson Alastair Swayn (DJAS) in 1998.



This two-stage expansion enhances operational flexibility, accommodating larger rotor and fixed-wing aircraft while improving workplace circulation and accessibility.

Architecture & Design: Can you describe the initial vision for this project and how it evolved over time?



Cox Architecture: The initial brief for the hangar was a space that would relate respectfully to the existing context, in particular to the award-winning Capital Jet Hangar completed at the turn of the century.



Several approaches were proposed, with the preferred design referencing the horizontal language of the original structure and reconciling the road network into a connected loop with additional parking.



The scale of the space grew throughout the design phase, as larger aircraft were proposed to be purchased. Stage 2 was suggested shortly after construction commenced on the hangar, with the client’s desire to relocate their office to be in close proximity to the space.



The original upper-level office was redesigned to suit these requirements in collaboration with Sally Hieatt Interiors, and COX upgrading accessibility with a new drop-off, lift and bridge link.

What were the biggest challenges you faced during the design and construction phases, and how did you overcome them?



The compressed D&C timeframes called for prefabricated solutions, with precast concrete walls and steel portal frames manufactured off site for speed of assembly.



Frequent site visits to assess existing conditions were necessary to resolve building connections between new and existing. Regular coordination meetings were put in place to provide clarity across disciplines.

How did you ensure that the project met the client’s needs and expectations?



An open channel of communication was maintained between the client, Capital Airport Group stakeholders, end users (the head pilot and personnel), consultant team and builder, with a transparent and collaborative approach allowing for decisions to be made in a clear and responsive manner.

Were there any unique or innovative techniques or materials used in this project?



A hangar door with 27m clear opening and an area of circa 680sqm (22m deep x 31m wide) was installed to deliver a high level of flexibility in aircraft storage as well as provide thermal comfort to personnel undertaking maintenance in seasonal extremes.



The hangar door was selected for its light-diffusing quality, speed and ease of operation by a single user, and low ongoing maintenance costs.

How does this project fit into your broader portfolio and design philosophy?



The project is the latest in a decade-long design journey with the client across the ACT and NSW. It embodies values of delivering high quality outcomes that respect context, practicality of operation, as well as longevity of materials.



This is consistent with the wider legacy of the built environment across the Canberra Airport precinct.

